Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.33. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $598.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

