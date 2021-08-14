Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

MTRN traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,650. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

