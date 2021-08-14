Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.