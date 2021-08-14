Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 198,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

