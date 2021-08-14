Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $53.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

