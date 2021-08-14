Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $53.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.