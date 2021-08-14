Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bruker by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.92. 371,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,798. Bruker has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

