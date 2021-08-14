Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $328.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.80 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

