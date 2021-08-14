Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.