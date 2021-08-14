Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

RDWR stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radware by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

