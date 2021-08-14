Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $23,053,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

