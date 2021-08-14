Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adient reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADNT. Benchmark dropped their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

