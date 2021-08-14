Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 3,948,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

