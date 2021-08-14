Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

