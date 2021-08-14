Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce sales of $32.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.44 million and the highest is $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $12.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $129.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $134.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $163.57 million, with estimates ranging from $160.16 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. 354,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.