Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.34. 2,700,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

