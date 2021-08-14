Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $963.54 million, a PE ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.