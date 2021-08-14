Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.39. Heska reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.91. Heska has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $268.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.74 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.