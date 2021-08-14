Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kaman during the second quarter worth $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kaman during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.