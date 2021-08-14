Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

