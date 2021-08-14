Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NTCO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Natura &Co stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Research analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,356,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 531,559 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $4,791,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1,147.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.