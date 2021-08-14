Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

