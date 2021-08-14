Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

