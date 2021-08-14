Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 45.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.