Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company trimmed its 2021 sales and earnings view, due to revenue shortfall in the second quarter; constant macroeconomic volatility; further increase in commodity, freight, and packaging costs; as well as the timing lag related to the impact of pricing to battle elevated input costs. In the second quarter, the top and bottom lines declined year over year, and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Organic sales declined as volumes were hurt by lower private label retail grocery demand and tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s demand surge. Apart from this, results were hurt by commodity cost inflation and adverse channel mix, which dented margins. Nonetheless, contributions from pasta business buyout and revival in the away-from-home food demand have been upsides.”

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $13,802,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.