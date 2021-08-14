Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

