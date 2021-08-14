Zacks Investment Research Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Hold

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.