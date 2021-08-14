Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Buy

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst beats earnings and revenues estimates for Q2. The company’s lead drug, Firdapse, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an ultra-rare disease. The drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far since its launch in January 2019. We remain optimistic about this and expect the trend to continue in the days ahead. In addition, the company’s efforts to develop Firdapse for other rare neuromuscular indications, are impressive too. A possible label expansion will be an added boost to the company's top-line. However, its pipeline lacks any other promising candidate, which is a major concern. Hence, Catalyst is solely dependent on Firdapse for growth, which is worrying. Stiff competition also remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CPRX stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

