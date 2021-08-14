Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Shares of TILE opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Interface by 38.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 239,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Interface by 124.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 218,347 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

