Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

MONDY stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

