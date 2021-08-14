Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

