Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Strong-Buy

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

RMAX opened at $34.82 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.82 million, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RE/MAX by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,076,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 48,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

