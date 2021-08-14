Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) to Hold

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth $32,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Resonant in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

