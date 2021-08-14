Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 1661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.18.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

