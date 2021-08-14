Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,436 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FormFactor worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

