Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,436 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FormFactor worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.
In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
FormFactor Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
