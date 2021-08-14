Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $10.95 Million in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 202,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $3,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $22,929,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $32,493,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNTV stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.