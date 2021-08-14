Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $6.86 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

