Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 173,931 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,931 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $2,907,849. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $40.91 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

