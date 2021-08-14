ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

NASDAQ ZIXI remained flat at $$7.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,549. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

