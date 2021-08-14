Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 470.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

