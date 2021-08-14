Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.