$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

