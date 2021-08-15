$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.