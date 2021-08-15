$0.07 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 151,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.25 million, a PE ratio of 139.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

