-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lannett.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LCI opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

