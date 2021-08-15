-$0.09 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veru by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a PE ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

