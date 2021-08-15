$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $33,710,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,257,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

