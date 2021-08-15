$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 1,073,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after acquiring an additional 448,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after acquiring an additional 820,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

