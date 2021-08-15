-$0.34 EPS Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

Several brokerages have commented on INM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

