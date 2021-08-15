$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 216,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,861. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,944,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $10,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

