$0.39 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 564,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.