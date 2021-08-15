$0.41 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.75. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $89,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 2,343,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,912. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

